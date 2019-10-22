MSU Students Seeking Donations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — The Minot State University chapter of National Student Speech Language Hearing Association (NSSLHA) is making money in a cheesy way.

The student-driven club is asking the community to join them Oct. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner at Pizza Ranch to help with donations for their Speech Language Hearing Convention in Florida.

For every meal purchased 20 percent, as well as all tips, go toward travel and convention expenses.

Members of the club said this convention will help them strengthen their skills for the future.

“I’m a first-year graduate student so I have my own clients that I see. So I’m using this convention to learn more and just take it all in. Really, I think it’s going to be a great experience,” said club member Hayley Watt.

Club members appreciate all donations and hope to have a great turn out this Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22"

A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning"

Salted Lands Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salted Lands Council"

BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2"

Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig"

Stutsman County Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stutsman County Flooding"

Teen Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Driving"

Angelic Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angelic Gardens"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

CANNONBALL RISING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CANNONBALL RISING"

SM Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Football"

Bowman Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Football"

Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tips"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21"

Habitat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Habitat"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Chronic Wasting Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronic Wasting Disease"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge