MSU Summer Theatre announces schedule for 55th season

Minot State University’s annual summer theatre program has announced their shows for the 2020 season.

Kicking off the season will be “Something Rotten!”, directed by Joel Shura, taking the stage from June 10 – June 15.

Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka”, will be on the summer theater stage June 24 – June 29. The show is directed by Chad Gifford.

“The Game’s Afoot/Holmes for the Holidays”, directed by April Hubbard, will be performed July 8 – July 13.

Capping off season 55 will be the beloved musical, “The Sound of Music” (rights pending), directed by Brett Olson. The show will be performed July 22 – July 25 and July 27 – July 30.

Adult auditions will be held on March 27 from 4pm – 7pm in Anne Nicole Nelson Hall on the campus of MSU.

For more information about the upcoming season, auditions or ticket prices visit minotstateu.edu.