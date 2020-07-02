MSU Summer Theatre bringing back improv for online premiere

Although Minot State University Summer Theatre won’t be taking the stage for Season 55 with a live audience, cast and crew are still finding ways to keep people entertained virtually.

Next week the group will kick off performances of the reunited improv-group– the Minot-ables.

The group was formerly made up of students from the college and traveled to different venues in the area performing skits.

The artistic director for Summer Theatre says it’s exciting to bring back this entertainment to the community.

“The people on stage will actually hear from those people sitting at home and then you’ll see those things appear on stage, so we’re kind of excited about it it’s a thing we’ve never been able to do before and having the time now we get to try this new exciting thing,” MSU Summer Theatre Artistic Director Chad Gifford said.

The show premieres July 8 at 7 p.m. on the Summer Theatre Facebook Page.