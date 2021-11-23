MSU Summer Theatre renovations continue, but money is still needed

The renovation of a long-standing theatre is making progress as we get ready to head into the new year, but there’s still more to be done.

Minot State University’s Summer Theatre hadn’t been renovated in more than 50 years, until last year.

Construction will be completed in phases with the first being completed this year and the second is expected to be completed next year.

The artistic director says a big part of the construction is to make the theatre more accessible.

Over 80 percent of the cost is accounted for, but there’s still work to do.

“Two and a half million dollars is a lot and people have just been stepping up and showing how much they support the program here and that’s been pretty great,” said Chad Gifford. “It’s one thing to see all the people in the seats coming to enjoy the shows, but to step up and help us to make the place better really says a lot as well.”

One of the organizations benefitting from this year’s Twice Blessed Campaign is Summer Theatre, so donations are doubled.

If you would like to donate to help fund the theatre renovation, click here.