MSU Summer Theatre Season 55 postponed until 2021

Minot State University’s Summer Theatre program announced their 55th season has been postponed until 2021.

The decision was made after the program consulted with the college’s administration wanting to keep cast, crew and audience member’s safety a top priority.

The program is looking into creating and live streaming other activities like improv skits, so they can still provide summer fun for families in Minot.

“With not being able to see anybody not being able to create things and I know other people feel the same and so we’re gonna try and provide some outlets for all of those creative people, you know, just because we can’t get together in the way that we used to doesn’t mean that we can’t still be creating things,” MSU Summer Theatre Artistic Director Chad Gifford said.

