Cody Holte

MSU Summer Theatre Season 55 postponed until 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot State University’s Summer Theatre program announced their 55th season has been postponed until 2021.

The decision was made after the program consulted with the college’s administration wanting to keep cast, crew and audience member’s safety a top priority.

The program is looking into creating and live streaming other activities like improv skits, so they can still provide summer fun for families in Minot.

“With not being able to see anybody not being able to create things and I know other people feel the same and so we’re gonna try and provide some outlets for all of those creative people, you know, just because we can’t get together in the way that we used to doesn’t mean that we can’t still be creating things,” MSU Summer Theatre Artistic Director Chad Gifford said.

To learn more about MSU Summer Theatre, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Cody Holte"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20"

Robert One Minute 6-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-1"

Tips and Tricks dryer balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks dryer balls"

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"

Minot Black Lives Matter Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Black Lives Matter Protest"

COVID-19 Case Report 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report 5-31"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge