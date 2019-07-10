MSU Symphony: 25th Annual Secret Garden Tour

There is a big secret going on today…

It’s MSU Symphony’s yearly garden tour.

There are seven locations between Minot and Logan and some of them even have live music.



It started at 4:30, but lasts until 8:30. We spoke with the executive director today and she told us where the proceeds go.

Ellen Fenner: The proceeds from the garden tour benefit the symphony’s music purchases, and so, when we purchase music throughout the season, that really adds up to be a lot, and so, with just a 15 dollar purchase of a ticket could really help support the symphony.

If you want to make it out to everything, you still have time.

They will be selling tickets at the Scandinavian Heritage Park until 7.