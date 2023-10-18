MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University is thrilled to bring theatre arts back into its program offerings this academic year.

Newly hired Assistant Professor Sarah Belfrage Honerman is opening the season with Neil LaBute’s “The Shape of Things.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to revitalize MSU’s theatre program,” Belfrage Honerman said. “The arts are vital to our world and this show proves how influential and meaningful the artistic world is.”

The theatre department is in the process of rebuilding and growing under this new direction. Part of that rebuilding includes a complete renovation of Hartnett Hall, home of the Aleshire Theater. While Aleshire is being completed, Belfrage Honerman was tasked with finding an alternative space to perform. Since theatre is an art that relies primarily on storytelling, it can be performed in any venue and the student actors will bring LaBute’s play to life in the MSU Student Center Conference Center.

The venue is unique because it will rely heavily on the actors and their ability to tell the story with minimal light and sound support. The joy of performing in a found space such as this is the immense creativity in which the scenes can be set. When patrons enter the conference center, they will feel as if they are stepping into an interactive art gallery. This setting leans into the plot of the play, which explores the relationship of art and humanity.

“The Shape of Things” follows Adam as he navigates a new relationship with art graduate student Evelyn, his best friend Phillip, and Phillip’s fiancé Jenny. As Adam and Evelyn grow further together, Phillip and Jenny begin to notice changes in their friend. The play builds to a shocking finale that will leave audiences questioning how art embodies, criticizes, and engages with humanity.

Belfrage Honerman, a theatre director and intimacy choreographer, was drawn to the play because of its content and ability to be performed in this unique setting.

“It delves into the multifaceted nature of humanity,” Belfrage Honerman said. “We are not all good or all bad, but we as humans can be easily influenced by others.”

The play will kick off the return of the theatre program at Minot State University. Performances will run from Thursday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $15.

For more information please contact Belfrage Honerman or the MSU Division of Performing Arts.