MINOT – Minot State kicked off its annual Wrestling Camp today. Kids in 1st through 12th grade were at the Student Wellness Center for the three day camp.

About 15 kids came out to the MSU Wrestling Camp. Some wanted to learn more about the sport, and others, to sharpen up on their skills.



“Its something we do every summer. We try and do several camps throughout the year. We want to make as much wrestling available to athletes in this area as possible.” says Coach Evan Forde, Head Wrestling Coach.



No matter the age, Coach Forde says anyone can benefit from the camp.



“We’ll basically open it up to anyone who is interested. Some of the older, more experienced guys, we will spend more individual time with them. Wrestling is pretty universal. The same moves work from kindergarten through college.” says the head coach.



A recent graduate and wrestler from Minot State says it isn’t all about technique and drilling, but also about building connections.



“Wrestling is really big team impact, its like a family in its self so it really shows you whose around you and how they build you up and show you your strengths and weaknesses without being mean.” Tony Raupp, Assistant Head Coach.



Kids who participate in the camp can expect more than just running drills and learning new skills.



“We do a bunch of games and some team building activities over lunch. We’ll go up to the football field and grill out. We try and have a lot of fun with this as well as learning the sport.” Coach Evan Forde

The camp will go on through Wednesday. To find out how to sign your child up, CLICK HERE.

