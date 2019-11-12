Much Warmer Today With Snow Chances Tonight

Today: Increasing clouds with much warmer daytime highs. Look for temperatures to rise to the 20s, 30s, and 40s today with a southerly wind around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing snow chances could being around a trace to up to 2″ of new snow accumulation by Wednesday morning. Warmer lows in the teens and 20s with westerly wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Light morning snow will exit the south with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Slightly cooler highs in the 20s and 30s with a northwesterly wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.