Heading to the racetrack on the weekend is very common in North Dakota, but not all racing is the same.

For the first time since 2018 Mud Racing returns to Surrey.

In the past this event was put on by the city of Surrey but this year the Surrey Fire Department has come to the rescue.

“We weren’t sure what to expect. We didn’t know how any trucks, we didn’t know how many spectators, but it’s turning out to be a pretty good crowd and we’re happy that everybody is coming out to support us and support what’s going on,” said Surrey Fire Chief, Jordan Mauro.

Money raised from this event will go towards the Surrey Fire Departments new equipment.

The fire department will put most of the money towards, a new radio system for all the trucks and firefighters.

“Everything that we are running right now is essentially at a outdated standpoint. The county is going to an entirely new system, which is going to make our stuff obsolete and unusable. So having to put out six digit numbers to buy new radios is no a cheap fee. So, this is a big help,” added Mauro.

The mud races brought in 71 trucks from around the state and well over 500 people in attendance.

Along with the mud races, those in attendance had the chance to chow down on some mouthwatering bar-b-que.

“Long and enduring, I mean, a lot of us got together to make this work and it’s been a few months in the works. Months straight of dirt work alone, and it’s just a lot of headaches but it’s paying off,” said Mauro

Chief Mauro says that he, along with the Surrey Fire department are beyond thankful for everyone who helped and attended.

Those in attendance say they hope they won’t have to wait another four years for the next mud race in Surrey.