If you notice some low-flying airplanes over the badlands, it’s just Game and Fish employees doing their job.

Starting around the middle of October, the department’s annual fall aerial mule deer survey will begin.

The survey takes about two weeks, weather permitting.

During this time, Game and Fish biologists collect population data like buck-to-doe and fawn-to doe ratios.

The department has done this since the 1950s.