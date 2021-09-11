UPDATE: One injured in fireworks explosion in South Bismarck

A fireworks explosion in Bismarck this morning has left one person injured.

Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says the department was dispatched around 11:20 a.m. Saturday to Fuller Avenue for an explosion that caused multiple grass fires.

Theurer said one person was injured and transferred to a local hospital, but that person’s status is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

Theurer says in addition to Bismarck Rural Fire Department, Bismarck Bomb Squad, ATF, North Dakota Fire Marshals, Bismarck Fire Department and Mandan Rural Fire Department responded to the scene.

He says all fires are extinguished as of this afternoon, and Yeagan road has been reopened, but Fuller Avenue remains closed.

Theurer says the incident is being investigated. KX News will bring you more information about the cause of the explosion and status of the person injured when it becomes available.