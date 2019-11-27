Multiple turkey donations given to Lord’s Cupboard

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Within the last two weeks, The Lord’s Cupboard in Minot has received over 400 turkeys with another large shipment coming in this week at a disclosed time.

Serving nearly 700 families a month, they have had no problem distributing the turkeys to those in need.

“Things have been going really good. We’re handing them out and everyone’s only getting one turkey meal, so it’s gone really good and the clients are very appreciative,” said Linda Randolph, Lord’s Cupboard volunteer.

Randolph said the Lord’s Cupboard is thankful for all the donations received.

