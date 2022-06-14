MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Ward County Commission has approved the relocation of Minot Municipal Court to the Ward County Courthouse.

The move comes after Municipal Court officials complained of inconveniences with the current location in the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

Construction on a retaining wall next to the building is making access difficult and causing noise interruptions during court proceedings.

For now, Minot Municipal Court will relocate to the Superintendent of School’s office, located in the courthouse.

The superintendent plans to move to space in the Ward County Administration building that’s being vacated by the North Dakota State University Extension Service.

The new space for Municipal Court is temporary and will be reevaluated by the Ward County Commission for long-term space in the courthouse in November.

“They’ve got construction going on over at the auditorium which is causing some noise issues and things like that. So, I think their idea was that it would be kind of beneficial for the community to have it all in one area but also just to get out at least for now, out of the construction area that they are in,” said Marisa Haman, the auditor and treasurer for Ward County.

The move is planned for later this summer.