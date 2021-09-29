Mural added to the Veterans Memorial in Bottineau

The Bottineau Beautification Committee has made it their mission to make the downtown area more appealing.

One of the newest murals is located in the Oak Creek Cemetery.

The Veterans Memorial in Bottineau was created when veterans in the area wanted to honor veterans who have passed away.

President of the Bottineau VFW Auxiliary, Mae Streich, says that her organization asked if a mural could be painted at the memorial in the cemetery.

She says the murals go beyond just artwork.

“They promote us and they make it a fun way to promote us and a beautiful way to promote us,” said Streich.”They depict our area and our people. And each one has a story.”

Streich says names of veterans who have passed will continue to be added.