Mural for Mandan: City wants your input on four possible themes for downtown display

In a second round of public input, the Mandan Planning Department is asking for community input on four themes that were the top selections from the first survey conducted earlier this summer.

The city wants to put up a 900-square-foot mural on the alley side of 107 ½ 1st Ave NW.

Two surveys were set up to get the public’s preferences on proposed themes. This is the second survey.

The themes are: “Where the West Begins,” “Emergency Services, Healthcare Workers and Veteran’s,” “Downtown Events/Patriotism” and “Missouri River.”

You can vote for one or more of the themes listed.

The theme getting the most votes will be used to design the mural.

Or, rather, possible mural.

Mandan was hoping it would be awarded a grant it applied for earlier in the year to cover the cost of the mural. It did not receive the grant, so the city is exploring other grant or funding opportunities.

You can complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PFFYW5J 

