Mural Scrapped

Local News

Local News

A North Dakota artist has scrapped his plan to put up a mural, honoring Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Shane Balkowitsch had planned to put a 7-foot-tall mural of Thunberg on this exterior wall of the Brick Oven Bakery, in downtown Bismarck.
The artist says he took a photo of the teenage activist when she visiting the Standing Rock Reservation back in October and was going to paint the photo on the bakery wall.
But, after threats of boycotts and possible vandalism, Balkowitsch says he pulled his application with the city.
He went on to say he saw the mural as a celebration of art, not a dig at oil or coal companies in the state.

