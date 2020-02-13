Mural Scrapped

Every week, volunteers brave the cold to help feed hundreds of families in the Bismarck community while multiple grocery stores in town donate the food.

The Banquet is a non-profit that provides groceries twice a week to families through its Adopt-a-Block program. Volunteers hand out free food Monday and Wednesday at South Central High School and Jeanette Myhre Elementary. And the group just recently announced they hit a milestone - over 100,000 pounds of food served since October.