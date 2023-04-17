BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A trial has begun in Bismarck Monday regarding a case of a woman accused in the death of her five-year-old nephew.

Back in November 2021, 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, signed a handwritten agreement with her sister Natasha Doyle, mother of the five-year-old, for custody of him and his brother. This handwritten agreement to help her sister turned into a nightmare for Natasha only three and a half months later.

The Bismarck Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive five-year-old on February 18, 2022. Officers say they found Geremy Doyle unconscious, not breathing, with several injuries throughout his body.

“I ran into the house,” recalled BPD Patrol Officer Tyler M., “and in the middle of the living room floor was a small, what appeared to be a lifeless body. At that point, the fire department had taken over life-saving measures. They were performing CPR, and we began to try to figure out what caused this.”

Geremy’s caretaker Rolanda Doyle is now on trial as she faces two charges, murder, and child abuse. Her attorney — Matthew Arthurs — argues Geremy Doyle’s death was from natural causes.

At the time of his death, the defense claims Geremy had Covid, among other illnesses.

“Not only did he have Covid, his lungs were inflamed and infected with a virus, and there were pockets of harmful bacteria in there as well,” noted Arthurs. “He had secondary pneumonia. He had abscesses in his lungs that were breaking down, and when oxygen can’t get into the bloodstream, oxygen can’t get into your brain — and when there’s not enough oxygen in your brain, your brain stops working, stops breathing. Its cells are hard to stop beating, and when a person dies because of this, a person dies because of natural causes, and there’s nobody to blame.”

However, State attorney Julie Ann Lawyer argues there was a constant build-up to the poor physical and living conditions the child was discovered with.

“He had what’s called cerebral edema, which is swelling of the brain,” said Lawyer. “He had bleeding between the skull, in the skin of his scalp — a subgaleal hemorrhage is what that’s called. He had a subdural hemorrhage, which is bleeding between the brain, and he had subarachnoid hemorrhages, which is bleeding in the space that surrounds the brain. He has scrapes, on his face, his left ear, his neck, his chest, his back, his abdomen, both arms, both hips, and both legs, he had bruises on his face and his chest, both arms, both legs, and they noticed a cut on his lower lip.”

The list went on with findings of gangrene, pneumonia, bacterial infections, COVID-19, a respiratory virus, and more. Rolanda was noted to appear overwhelmed with emotions after the court laid out some graphic testimonies and photos.

“You can see abrasions and skin tears in various stages of healing as well the left and right foot of Jeremy,” said BPD Detective Tyler Welk. “What’s most obvious to me is advanced frostbite.”

In addition, CHI St.Alexius emergency physician Dr. Amber Peterson noted Geremy was smaller than the average five-year-old, instead resembling a child three or four years of age. She also states that the child was wearing a diaper, and had visible pressure ulcers both not typically seen in a five-year-old, and that many of the injuries and bruises she saw were not solely from February 18 — instead having been accumulated over time. Rolanda’s attorney states these claims are speculation.

The trial is scheduled to last for five days.