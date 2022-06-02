A new play opens Friday night in Bismarck.

KX News was able to get a sneak peek at the production as the actors had their final dress rehearsal Thursday night.

The play is called Murderers, but it’s not a “who done it” kind of story; this one is a “they did it” story.

The setting is a fictional retirement community somewhere in Florida. There are two acts and three characters: Gerald, Lucy and Minka, who each performs a monologue, and all clearly admit they’re a murderer.

Who have they killed? Who have they snuffed out? Who have they rubbed out?

The answers will all be revealed as this comedy plays out over the next two weekends.

The role of Gerald is played by Dan Jackson, Lucy is played by Julie Wolf and Minka is played by KX News’s own Brooke Williams.

Murderers is being produced by Trunorth Theater Company and is being presented at the High Prairie Arts and Science Complex at 1810 Schafer Street.

The play begins at 7:30 p.m.