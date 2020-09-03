Music classes practice safe social distancing while back to school

Back in early March, a choir practice in Washington created a COVID-19 tragedy. One person who had the virus spread it to 52 other singers, two of those individuals died of the virus. Trying to avoid similar ‘superspreader events’ is a big job for school music programs this fall.

KX News sat down with music department staff at Legacy High School in Bismarck to find out how they’re staying safe.

Bismarck Public School leaders have been doing their best to prepare for the safest ways to operate during this new normal and for now, the Legacy music department is taking it day by day.

“We did lots of planning before the kids came into the building and you just don’t know how it’s gonna go until they actually get here. Until about mid-summer there wasn’t any scientific research done about what’s really safe for music classes,” says Mark Herold who is the Director of Bands at Legacy High School.

Herold says they’re taking direction from an aerosol study done by the University of Colorado.

“What they’ve been doing is seeing what kind aerosols when we sing and when we play instruments and they’ve also been investigating mitigation for that and how we can make it as safe as possible for kids to participate in those activities,” says Herold.

With the recommendations of that study, along with the CDC, and the North Dakota Department of Health guidelines, music directors came up with a plan that will work for them, for now.

“All of our band and choir kid are spaced out 6 feet apart. We’ve even gone so far as to stagger seating,” says Herold.

Band students even have a cover that goes over the bell of their instruments to bring the aerosol level down. And while band students can take their masks off to play their instruments, choir students are required to wear their masks the whole time, but they don’t mind.

“We found no resistance with the kids. It was just “tell us what to do and we’ll do it,” says Mike Seil who is the Choir Director at Legacy.

Seil says with the dynamic way the school year ended, students are just happy to be back and able to participate in the things they love.