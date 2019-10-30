‘Music in our Schools’ Tour

MINOT — Students at one high school in North Dakota received a very special surprise today.

Bishop Ryan Catholic School students and staff were entertained by the 188th Army Band or the Blues in Green band, as they liked to be called.

The school is one of many stops on the “Music in our Schools” outreach tour. The band performed numbers from Bruno Mars, and Chicago and one student got the chance to play along with the band.

One member of the band, who also graduated from Bishop Ryan, said not only do they want to have a little fun, but they also want to help educate the students.

“We often do this kind of community outreach type stuff and then we also throw in a little bit of a recruiting pitch in there as well. So telling students what their options are when they get to that point when they are figuring out what they want to do with their life and career,” said Sgt. First Class DeAnn Fylling.

If you or someone you know would like to catch this musical, the band will be performing at other schools around North Dakota.

Surrey and Towner are the next stops on their tour.

