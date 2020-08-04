Musician bringing a little Høstfest to the Minot community after its cancellation

Norsk Høstfest may be canceled this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all enjoy a little Scandamonium.

This Friday, local artist Daniel Starks will be performing some of his music live on stage at the Minot Oak Park Amphitheater.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and is free, but a $10 donation is being suggested in order to benefit the Greater Minot Concerts, a non-profit organization.

The first 100 people will receive free popcorn and we hear packaged Lefse will even be thrown from the stage.

“Being Scandinavian, celebrating our heritage is something that is really important to us as well so we just saw this really fun and awesome opportunity to come together in the park and raise some funds for a good cause,” Dan Hansen said.

Hansen says there will be another surprise give away for those in attendance.