Musicians and artists visit park all summer long

The Arts in the Parks series is back for another summer.

The program is just like it sounds.

The Minot Area Council of the Arts (MACA) brings in local musicians to perform for free at Oak Park.

Because it’s the arts plural, there will also be featured artists displaying their works as well.

“This is an opportunity where you’re not behind closed doors. You’re not in a formal setting, you can come check it out. It’s free, we have popcorn, we have water. We have good art and good music to come and take a look at,” says Justin Anderson, MACA Executive Director .

Because the performances are outside, the shows are dependent on the weather.

CLICK HERE to visit the MACA website for the dates and times of performances this summer.