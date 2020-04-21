Musicians with ND ties keeps people connected during pandemic

While some musicians have decided to delay albums during the coronavirus pandemic, many more are choosing to create new music. We spoke to a band with North Dakota ties, doing just that.

“I’m having a good time in this house. I’m singing. I’m dancing. I’m playing music,” said Joe Berger, a member of the band called Raynes.

Mat Charley and Berger, both born and raised in North Dakota, met U.K. native, Mark Race through Instagram three years ago. The group uses pop sounds with folk instrumentation to form the band, Raynes. But since COVID-19 hit, they are all separated but still working on songs.

“I just write stuff, produce stuff, work on tracks, you know, send ideas back and forth,” said Charley, who’s currently in Arizona.

The band knows a thing or two about social distancing. They’ve been separated by an entire ocean for a few years and that’s trained the three friends to produce music under any circumstance.

“I’m currently self-distancing with my new mask. My mom made me this…she took one of my old bandanas and made me a mask that I carry with me everywhere,” said Berger, who is living in Mandan right now.



Photos by Lenita Visan



Raynes hopes to keep people connected by doing what they do best — singing songs.

“Music has been such an important thing for everyone to sort of you know escape a little bit and find some joy and goodness in all this,” said Race, who’s living in the U.K.

While musicians aren’t technically considered “essential workers,” the trio hopes that sharing their songs make the pandemic a little more bearable.

The trio just released a new song and music video, called ‘Come My Way.’



You can find a link to watch that video here.