‘My masks are made with love’: Local seamstresses find joy in keeping others safe

Cloth facemasks come in every color and design and can be bought anywhere from Walmart to Facebook Marketplace. But what about those local faces and fingers who create them?

“I make one of a kind tote bags, aprons and also the masks and I’ve sold over 1,600 of them,” seamstress Myrna Ness said.

Ness of Douglas, North Dakota, is retired but has been in the sewing business for about five years, now in part with her daughter.

Normally making handbags and other goodies, she started using her craft to give back to those on the frontlines.

“We also volunteered donated to 911 dispatchers, and some nursing homes and the Domestic Violence Crisis Center so we donated probably 500,” Ness said.

Ness isn’t the only one trying to do her part. Alica Corbeil of Mohall says she spent her stimulus check on materials for masks because she wanted to invest in helping others.

Joy Martin of Minot says when she lost her job as a medical transcriptionist, she found purpose in what used to be just an every-now-and-then hobby. She’s made nearly 1,800 masks herself.

“I love sewing, I’ve always loved sewing and it’s especially great, you know, when you can do something that you know is helping. You know, if you can help one person not get sick that’s worth every minute to me,” Martin said.

Martin recently lost her mother-in-law who she says until the end, wanted her to keep using her skills to help people.

“It was really special for her to know that I was gonna be making masks for people here in the Minot area so that’s been the best thing I guess,” Martin said.

Whether donated or sold, each mask maker can agree that they love what they do.

“I say that my masks are made with love,” Ness said.

“I haven’t really spent as much time the last few years sewing so it’s been a real treat for me really,” Martin added.

In addition to wanting to help stop the spread, another reason they enjoy making masks is the creativity that goes into each design.

Face masks are sold at Vendor Village in Dakota Square Mall, or you can request to join a Facebook group by CLICKING HERE for more information.