North Dakota Council on the Arts held its 2022 Poetry Out Loud State Finals.

Seventeen high school students from all over the Peace Garden State gathered at the Heritage Center to compete for the title of state champion.

The Poetry Out loud competition is presented by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. The goal of these organizations is to integrate poetry into the curriculum of ninth-12th grade students.

Rebecca Engleman, Arts and Education director said the program is very unique.

“They take the poem in, they read it and share it back out through oral recitation, and research has shown that process of taking that information in and re-sharing it really is higher-level thinking,” said Engleman.

The winner of this year’s competition is Mya Tena from Bismarck High School.

Tena will now move on to compete in the national semifinals, which will stream online on May 1.

Then, the top nine will advance to the national finals, streaming on June 5.