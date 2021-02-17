Myanmar native, now living in Minot, reacts to country’s military coup

Millions of people in the southeast Asian country of Myanmar have flooded the streets in protest after the country’s military seized power.

That includes the loved ones of a woman now living in Minot.

“There was no freedom of speech. There is no freedom whatsoever,” Dede Phyu said.

Phyu has family still living in Myanmar.

“My nickname in Burma is D-Mo, like democracy short, but we’re not even allowed to call it that. We have to be careful calling that to a little child if you see some soldier or someone in the military walking by because they could have shot the kid,” Phyu said.

This is just a small glimpse of what Phyu describes as living under a communist government.

“As a kid, what I knew was you had to study hard, you have to get scholarships and you have to go abroad. You have to make your life better and that’s exactly what I did,” she said.

Finding herself living a free life in Minot for nearly two years now, the unrest in her country still continues — even today.

“Whatever you do, you can never attain a full 100% democracy because there will always be that 25% of military officers vetoing every decision that you make. So, that’s why the election victory was so important in changing that constitution,” Phyu said.

Phyu says Aung San Suu Kyi was elected to lead the country, but what was supposed to be a time of hope, turned bad.

“On February 1st, my mom called me at 6 a.m. like, ‘Hey, I heard there’s been a coup made and the democratic leader, the democratically-elected president got arrested,'” Phyu said.

She says the Myanmar military seized power and detained the newly-elected leader. They then shut down the internet, phones and most other outside access to the world.

Myanmar protestors, like Phyu’s good friend, Min Min, have since taken to the streets in an effort to overrule the corruption of the military.

“Our motive is to restore our human rights and democracy back and we are demonstrating for that,” Min Min said.

Phyu says there’s no timeline as to when Suu Kyi could be released, but she worries that if she’s never given her rightful place, this could be their last chance at democracy for a while.

President Joe Biden has since addressed the situation and has issued an executive order that will prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States.