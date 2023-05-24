BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A group of kids accomplished an impressive feat in Bismarck this year — all by using their feet.

This year, Myhre Elementary partnered with the YMCA and Scheels for the Strong Kids Challenge to promote an active lifestyle. The challenge pushed kids to run or walk every day. The students have been putting in steps during their P.E. class since January.



To celebrate the kids’ efforts, they had a day full of fun at the YMCA on May 24 — where they also received a surprise from Scheels — new pairs of shoes.

“This was a program that was developed out of an anonymous donor coming to us and wanting to give shoes to children,” says Missouri Valley Family YMCA representative Tim Olson, “and she just remembers the feeling of getting a new pair of shoes. So, we partnered with BPS and Scheels to find a way to provide shoes for kids in need — but to also provide a physical component.”

Since January, the kids have walked nearly 600 miles in total.