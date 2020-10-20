N.D. Fraternal Order of Police hosts food drive for Domestic Violence Crisis Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local non-profit is getting some much-needed help after seeing extreme shortages of food due to a high demand of services.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center helped nearly 2,000 people in 2018 and 2019.

So far this year, they are well over 2,500 and they say it’s putting a strain on their supply.

That’s why the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police is pitching in setting up a food drive across four counties to help replenish the center’s stock.

“The crisis center, for example, provides folks to help, trained area law enforcement in response to domestic violence as well as sexual assault, and because of that, we like to work hand in hand with them when we see a need for each other,” added President Aaron Moss.

Food donations can be dropped off at:
Minot Police Department, Surrey Police Department,
Velva City Hall, Ward County Sheriff’s Office, Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Bottineau County
Sheriff’s Office, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Kidder County Football

Velva Aggies Football

Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 10-20

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/20

Snow & hazardous travel conditions today

NDC OCT 20

Girl Scout Project

High School Volleyball

Grant County Flasher Football

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss