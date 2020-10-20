N.D. Fraternal Order of Police hosts food drive for Domestic Violence Crisis Center

A local non-profit is getting some much-needed help after seeing extreme shortages of food due to a high demand of services.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center helped nearly 2,000 people in 2018 and 2019.

So far this year, they are well over 2,500 and they say it’s putting a strain on their supply.



That’s why the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police is pitching in setting up a food drive across four counties to help replenish the center’s stock.

“The crisis center, for example, provides folks to help, trained area law enforcement in response to domestic violence as well as sexual assault, and because of that, we like to work hand in hand with them when we see a need for each other,” added President Aaron Moss.

Food donations can be dropped off at:

Minot Police Department, Surrey Police Department,

Velva City Hall, Ward County Sheriff’s Office, Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Bottineau County

Sheriff’s Office, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.