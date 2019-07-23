N.D. Health Department warns about blue-green algae in Morton County

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Health Department is warning residents to avoid blue-green algae in a pair of Morton County lakes.

The agency issued the blue-green algae advisories Tuesday for Harmon Lake and Sweetbriar Lake.

Hot summer weather contributes to the production of the algae that’s also known as cyanobacteria. People and animals who ingest affected water can get sick and even die. There’s no known antidote for toxins blue-green algae can produce.

People are urged to avoid water that looks discolored or scummy or has a foul odor.