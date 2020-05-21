N.D. health expert discusses new COVID-19 drug, possible vaccine

During a press conference last week, Gov. Doug Burgum said the state will be getting a shipment of Remdesivir, a drug now showing promise in the treatment of coronavirus.

In our weekly discussion with Department of Health Adviser and Dean of the UND School of Medicine, Dr. Joshua Wynne, he emphasized it’s not a cure.

He says the drug has been around for a long time and showed promise in a recent study, in reducing hospital stay for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Wynne says it’s not a game-changer, but it is helpful.

He says he’s more excited about a preliminary report of a vaccine showing promise, from biotech firm Moderna Therapeutics. Dr. Wynne stresses, the report has not even been peer-reviewed yet, and usually, the development process takes a year-and-a-half to two years.

“If everything goes right, we might be talking about an even more accelerated time frame, meaning earlier in 2021. I don’t want to get people’s hopes up, because that has never been done before. On the other hand, we’ve never faced a challenge like this before,” he added.

Dr. Wynne says there are now over 100 candidate vaccines in some stage of testing.

He says with Remdesivir, or any other drug or vaccine that’s ultimately approved, being able to scale up production to help the billions of people worldwide, is a whole other story.