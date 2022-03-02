The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies dates back to 1979 providing credentials to agencies that demonstrate excellence through department standards.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is one of the numerous departments accredited.

“It’s part of Canada, The United States, Mexico; we get to see other ideas from other police departments, other agencies, and it kind of helps with staying ahead of any possible weaknesses that may come,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Planning Analyst Rachel Bitz said.

Sergeant Wade Kadrmas said the agency has stayed consistent, remaining accredited since 1989. The renewal process comes every four years.

“It’s that high level of professionalism, and being accredited is a part of that,” Sgt. Kadrmas said.

Accreditation consists of evaluations, ensuring standards such as public safety and professionalism are met.

“We have to be willing to showcase every part of our agency, our special teams, our budgets, our finances, of course, our road troopers,” said Bitz.

Sgt. Kardmas said the Critical Incident Stress Management Team helps set them apart from others, and has been trained to assist responders in dealing with difficult situations.

“It’s a number of troopers from across the state that are trained to deal with individuals, let’s say if it’s a serious crash, officer-involved shooting, fatality crashes,” Sgt. Kardmas said.

Wednesday is the final day for evaluations and reviews. Public comments are also an instrumental part of the accreditation process.