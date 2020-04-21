N.D. Industrial Commission holds off on oil market intervention, considers future relief for energy sector

Following the recommendation of the state’s top oil and gas regulator, the North Dakota Industrial Commission opted not to mandate a limit oil production in response to waning demand for oil.

A special meeting of the commission was held Tuesday, a day after oil prices plummeted to historic lows.

The commission, which is made up of Governor Doug Burgum, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, heard from Lynn Helms, the Director of the Department of Mineral Resources.

Helms told commissioners that the drop in oil prices is a signal from the market that it is nearly out of storage capacity.

But he urged the commission not to intervene by prorating oil production in North Dakota. He says state regulators in Texas and Oklahoma have not yet opted to take such measures, and recommends that North Dakota follow the lead of those states.

Helms noted that about 5,000 of North Dakota’s roughly 16,000 wells have been shut in – many in the last few days.

The commission discussed the cost of reactivating those shut-in wells once demand for oil ticks back up. Helms says in total, that process could cost energy companies anywhere from $100 million to $250 million.

Governor Burgum floated the idea of using some combination of federal stimulus money, low- or zero-interest loans from the Bank of North Dakota, or other government means to assist with the cost of restoring oil production. No action was taken on that matter at Tuesday’s meeting.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission holds regular meetings once per month. The group is next tentatively scheduled to meet on April 30th, according to the commission’s official website.

