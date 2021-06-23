N.D. man thrown from stolen vehicle during a high speed chase

A North Dakota man suffered serious injuries after attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle.

Around 4:30 p.m., June 22, 37-year-old Cannon Ball, N.D. man was driving a Buick LeSabre on Highway 1806 near Fort Rice at a high speed.

A Bureau of Indian Affairs officer attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding, but the man fled in his vehicle, which led to a pursuit.

According to the ND Highway Patrol, during the high speed chase, the stolen car went into a ditch and rolled.

The man was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.