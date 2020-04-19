N.D. photographers use their skills to help residents suffering during COVID-19

A group of photographers have come together to get families out of their houses, while raising money for community members in need right now.

Entrepreneur and photographer, Nicole Elliot, started the project locally a couple of weeks ago. However it’s happening nationwide and she tells KX News why she started it.

Elliott says, “I went into one of the restaurants downtown with a friend and we were the only ones… and we walked in and the two servers that were on had their head in their hands and were about to burst into tears.”

She says that’s when she felt called to do something and came across The Front Steps Project through United Way.

“We will take pictures–we will edit them but then everything goes to United Way one-hundred percent,” says Elliot. “Everything in that fund one-hundred percent will go back into the community.”‘

She says the community response was huge… so huge she had to recruit other photographers in the area. Elliot along with Rachael Neva, Lea Black, and Dawn Wrangham have shot photos of over 100 families and put in a combined total of fifty plus hours.

“I have to say that after the first day of shooting and I saw these families come out and even the kids were excited to have their picture taken, the animals seemed excited to see someone other than their family. People just lit up,” says Elliot.

The Faul family was Nicole’s most recent clients– and they tell me it was nice to finally get out of the house.

Ben Faul says, “Just to even have a photograph to maybe even to even memorialize getting through it as a family is something Nicole can capture and have it for a keepsake.”

These pictures aren’t meant to be elegant or formal, but represent life in the moment.

Elliott says,”Some families come out in their laptops and sit down and say ‘this is us’–Here we are in out PJ’s because this is what we have been in for the last few of months.”

All four photographers are doing this for FREE– and don’t require any payment but encourage donations.

“It’s just this beautiful exchange of everything. Everybody wins with this project and I’m just excited that the United way has hundreds of extra dollars to put on this project and help people that desperately need it right now,” says Elliot.

They tell me its all about spreading a little joy and creating a picture families will never forget.

“It’s not going to be the most glamorous shot but it will be the most remembered,” says Elliot. “You will look back at this and be like this is the family shot we shot on our front steps because we couldn’t go anywhere else.”

Elliot says we are lucky in North Dakota to still even be able to do this because other states have had to shut this project down. She hopes other families can take this time to reconnect with family and think about the most important things in your life.