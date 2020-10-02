N.D. Supreme Court could consider dispute over coronavirus order

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court could consider a dispute over whether Gov. Doug Burgum had the authority to close businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

A North Dakota district judge this week refused to dismiss a criminal case against a Minot hair salon operator accused of violating the governor’s order last spring.

Burgum in late March issued executive orders temporarily restricting or closing some businesses, including hair salons to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order expired in early May.

Attorney Lynn Boughey, who represents Somerset Court and Kari Riggin, an independent contractor who operates the salon inside the assisted living facility, said they will appeal Wednesday’s ruling by North Central District Judge Richard Hagar.