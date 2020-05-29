Nail salons among many businesses that have established new norms

It’s no longer as easy as just picking a color.

Now, it’s answering to things like, “you have a mask, go ahead and bring one, ok?”



Before the coronavirus, business was booming at Bella Nails.

Owner Paul Truong said they were ready to take on one of their busiest times of the year — prom and wedding season.



“And then COVID-19 happened, and we were in a shutdown,” said Truong. “We’re a mom and pop shop, so it definitely hurt us, but luckily our landlord was great and he reduced our rent a little bit, and that helped us out quite a bit.”



On the employee side of things, it wasn’t easy.

Truong closed the salon before the Governor’s mandate, and nail technicians were without pay for nearly two months.



Mary Nguyen said business was great before having to close, and providing for herself wasn’t a question.



But then, not only was it hard to pay the bills, but her personal life was like many others… basically, put on hold until further notice.



She said, “It was definitely a lot more difficult having to wake up and not really having much of a goal, or not being able to go out just to go out.”



As an independent contractor, she wasn’t approved for unemployment.



But now, she’s glad to be back open and believes the ND Smart Restart guidelines are well worth the extra steps.



“Honestly I don’t really mind it, just knowing that as long as I’m being safe, customers are being safe as well,” said Nguyen. “I’ve always been taught to treat others the way you like to be treated.”



So things look a bit different at Bella Nails.



Sneeze guards are at every work station, technicians wear masks and gloves — and clients wear masks, too.



Chairs and work stations are disinfected between every customer, and all customers are expected to wash their hands before sitting down.



Truong said, “We just have to do what we have to do to protect our staff and our customers here.”



To make up for lost time, it’s pretty busy, and although the new norm may take some getting used to, it’s what has become business as usual.



Bella Nails also has a screening process to ask customers if they or family members have been out of state or in an area that has a high amount of cases.



If they have been, they are declined service until they’ve been back in town for at least two weeks.