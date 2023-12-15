NAPOLEON, N.D. (KXNET) — Students in Napoleon aren’t hitting the books — they’re typing on laptops.

They got to participate in Napoleon’s annual “Hour of Code,” where they learned about all things computer-related.

The activities are meant to be engaging and fun for students, while also informative about many different techy topics, such as AI or coding.

Students say they had a lot of fun while learning.

“We’ve done coding for a few years now, and I never knew anything about coding,” shared freshman Addyson Erbele. “Today, we get to learn about different job opportunities and just about how a computer works and it’s all super cool.”

Students say it’s great that they can learn about such innovative topics, even at a small school like Napoleon.

Above all, they like knowing that they’re getting prepared for the future.

“I like how it’s preparing us for a lot of different careers,” shared junior Anna Bitz. “More and more, every career is involved in technology, so, even if I don’t go into a specific career that deals with cybersecurity or coding, I know I’m going to put these skills to use, whether it be through web design, or even security in my own life.”

This year, Kirsten Baesler, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, got to visit Napoleon and see what the hour of code is all about.