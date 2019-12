Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A 64-year-old Napoleon woman is injured in a rollover crash.

According to the Highway Patrol, the woman was heading West on I-94 around 1-30 this afternoon.

She was about 13 miles West of Jamestown and lost control of the vehicle, went into the north ditch and rolled.

She had to be extricated and was then transported to a Jamestown hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

The highway patrol says the road was covered with ice and snow.