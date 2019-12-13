Nasty odor sickens, relocates some Burleigh County Courthouse employees

A nasty, elusive odor has sickened some employees and relocated others at the Burleigh County Courthouse.

The offensive odor, which is more prominent on the second floor, has caused the clerk of courts’ office to relocate to administrative space and a courtroom.

County buildings and grounds manager Kevin Quinn says the smell, much like a sewer vent leak, has been hard to track down. The odor was first noticed about a month ago.

Court Administrator Donna Wunderlich says this week was the worst with some employees going home sick. Wunderlich says the situation hasn’t caused any delays in the court system.

