Nathan Davis named director of Indian Affairs Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday named a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribal leader as director of the state Indian Affairs Commission.

Nathan A. Davis, who also is a descendant of the Spirit Lake Nation, begins the job on July 1.

He succeeds Scott Davis, who had been executive director of the commission since 2009 when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven.

Scott Davis plans to join Sanford Health as head of Native American outreach.

Burgum says Nathan Davis’ leadership experience and “bridge-building skills” will be valuable in the position.