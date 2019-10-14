National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

MANDAN — Central Dakota Humane Society is encouraging you to give a furry friend a home during National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The shelter has about 25 to 30 dogs available for adoption at any given time.
Volunteers said they get calls every week from people who found a dog on the street.

CDHS is always full and they have a waiting list for dogs to come in. Animals can stay in the shelter for months, even years, before getting adopted.

“Here at CDHS, we believe there is a person out there for every pet. As a no-kill shelter sometimes pets are here for a little while. But we believe there is someone out there for each of those pets. So, you never know if you can make a match unless you come out and visit,” said Cameo Skager, Communications/Development Director.

According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

