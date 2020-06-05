National Adoption Weekend goes virtual at Souris Valley Animal Shelter

The ASPCA is hosting National Virtual Adoption Weekend today through Sunday, and pets at Souris Valley Animal Shelter were eager to get in front of the camera.

Staff will be going live on Facebook to showcase each animal individually, describing their personalities and backstories.

Due to COVID-19 the shelter has limited the number of people coming in and out of the building, so the live stream provides a way for community members to see the pets in action — all from home.

“Ya know, even pictures sometimes people will see an animal an be like ‘I have to have that animal!’ like, so being able to showcase them in a video style I think will be helpful. And then from there they just go online and apply if they want that pet, and we do the rest from there,” SVAS Assistant Director of Shelter Operations Kasey Breuer said.

You can learn more about the shelter’s adoptable pets by clicking here.