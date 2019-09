Beginning on Labor Day, KX News will begin broadcasting the National Anthem each day.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple for local TV signifying the beginning or end of the day. Nexstar and KX News is restoring that tradition.

We will be featuring emerging artists through Broadcast Music Inc and Belmont University.

All musical genres will be highlighted during the series, which you’ll hear each morning at 3:59 a.m., here on KX News.