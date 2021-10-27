National Black Cat Day: Bringing awareness and breaking the superstition

Wednesday is National Black Cat Day and it’s meant to bring awareness to black cats and show that they aren’t bad luck, like superstition says.

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter has had over 400 cats adopted this year alone.

The special events coordinator said that while black cats usually are the least likely to be adopted, that hasn’t been an issue there.

In fact, she said the last five black cats at the shelter had shorter stays than other cats.

“We were seeing a slower adoption rate, maybe six months ago, but I think it has started picking up,” said Pru Bray. “We’ve also had a lot of great black cats in our facility. They’re just kind of the best cats, they have the best personality.”

Bray says Halloween can be stressful for pets so keep that in mind when people are trick or treating and keep candy out of reach.