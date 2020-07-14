National coin shortage could soon affect local businesses and how you shop

The latest casualty of the ongoing pandemic may be a shocking one– U.S. currency, but, more specifically, coins.

Businesses are feeling the shortage and how your shopping experience could change.

Mostly everyone has a jar in their home filled with coins. Now, every business from washing your clothes to washing your car and getting a snack from the vending machine is competing to get your change.

“Coins are an imperative part of our business. Obviously with every transaction in the laundromat and I would probably say about 50 percent of the out in the carwash,” said Cory Evenson, assistant manager of Expressway Laundromat and Car Wash.

He says they haven’t been affected by the shortage yet, but they are taking precautions.

“We try to maintain our coinage. Maybe not depositing as much as we normally would or could,” added Evenson.

But other business owners are starting to feel that pinch.

“Today was the first day I kind of felt it. We went to the bank to get some coin because I heard about the shortage, and maybe asked about half as much as we usually get,” said Cookies For You owner Casey Klein.

Klein says Gate City Bank is starting to hold back on how much they can give to customers.

Major retail stores like Walmart and Home Depot are asking that customers limit cash use and consider using cards. Klein says she might have to do the same, but as a small business owner, that could affect her too.

Klein added, “The bigger stores that are doing that, they probably get a lower processing fee because they handle so many credit cards. So smaller businesses may be impacted more because your processing fee is maybe a little bit higher.”

The U.S. Mint says the shortage in coins is from less retail sales and lower deposits from stores during shutdowns. For now, a coin task force has been put together to slow down disruptions in coin circulation.

So the next time you make a purchase, you may want to hang on to your change because you may be pinching your pennies for longer than you expect.

Here in North Dakota, the state is dealing with a major shortage of nickels. The four banks we reached out to say they have not started limiting how much customers can get, but will continue to monitor the situation closely.