Considering how quickly they disappear from desks, ballpoint pens can seem like a precious commodity.

When they were first introduced in America in 1945, they were priced as if they were. The first ballpoint pen sold in the United States, the Reynolds Rocket, was priced at $12.50, which is the equivalent of nearly $150 today.



Despite the hefty price tag, the Reynolds company sold nearly 1.5 million units that year.

Today, over 3.5 billion of these pens are imported into the United States annually. Safe to say that they’ve become an integral part of everyday life, even if you can never find one when you need it.

On National Ballpoint Pen Day, celebrate the ordinary item we can't seem to live without.