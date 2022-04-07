Niels Bohr was born in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1885. At a young age, he developed a love for science and learning. In 1922, he won the Nobel Prize in Physics and his work paved the way for Atomic Research and many of the scientific advancements of the modern world.



After his big win, he got what some would consider an even better prize.



Niels was a beer lover, so the Carlsberg brewing company in his hometown gave him free beer. Lots of free beer. They gave him a house right next to the brewery, with a direct pipeline into that house.



In short, he had an endless supply of Carlsberg beer on tap whenever he wanted it. Pretty sweet deal! He went on to further his career, becoming a leader in the study of Quantum Mechanics, but you have to wonder if any awards ever measured up to the one Carlsberg gave him.



On National Beer Day, raise a glass to a man who got to live every beer lovers dream.