NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Hair Day

Welcome to October 1st on the National Day Calendar.

Along time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… there was a woman with perfect hair. Think about it. Who has more recognizable locks in the whole universe than Princess Leia?

We all have bad hair days, but somehow she did not. Dashing around from battle to battle, her hairstyles were always impeccable and iconic. As soon as you see someone with buns on either side of their head, you immediately know whose hair they’re emulating. And here on earth, there are lots more ways to get yourself noticed.

On National Hair Day, you may not create a trend setting style for generations of adoring fans, but you can always try something new. Maybe its a new haircut or a different brand of shampoo. Whatever you decide, make the most of your own locks today!

Today we also celebrate National Homemade Cookies Day and National Black Dog Day.