Today we celebrate sweet and juicy success. National Lemonade Day is the perfect opportunity to teach kids about the sweet taste of success.

Who wouldn’t benefit from the lesson these days that when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade.

The first Sunday of May invites you to visit the website lemonadeday.org to find new ways to inspire young people.

This organization teaches them to first, set a goal, second, make a plan, third, work the plan, and fourth, achieve their dream.

Of course you’ll want to get a jump start on the planning so your kids can have every opportunity to succeed.

What better way to learn about running a small business than by starting one? On National Lemonade Day don’t forget to kick back and sip the juicy rewards!